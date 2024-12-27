Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Home
Archive
About

April 2025

February 2025

January 2025

December 2024

LLMs Fight With Both Hands Tied Behind Their Back
We use tools large and small for everything we do; LLMs mostly can't (yet)
  
Steve Newman
4
The Black Spatula Project: Day Five
Off to a Roaring Start
  
Steve Newman
9
The Black Spatula Project
Fixing flawed scientific papers, 5000 tokens at a time
  
Steve Newman
8
The Future Is Already Here, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed
You Can Awe Some of the People Some of the Time
  
Steve Newman
© 2025 Steve Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture