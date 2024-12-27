Second Thoughts
Announcing the Golden Gate Institute for AI
And why "Am I Stronger Yet?" is now "Second Thoughts"
May 9
Steve Newman
52
9
April 2025
First, They Came for the Software Engineers…
What 25 interviews tell us about AI's messy impact on tech work
Apr 29
TarenSK
36
4
Finally, A Way to Measure AI Progress; Everyone's Misreading It
That METR Study Doesn’t Say "AGI in 5 Years"
Apr 24
Steve Newman
23
13
February 2025
If AGI Means Everything People Do... What is it That People Do?
And Why Are Today’s "PhD" AIs So Hard To Apply To Everyday Tasks?
Feb 27
Steve Newman
32
15
We're Finding Out What Humans are Bad At
AI Advances Fastest When We Find Unnatural Ways of Doing Things
Feb 18
Steve Newman
58
24
January 2025
China’s DeepSeek Adds a Weird New Data Point to The AI Race
V3 and R1 are Impressive Work, With Many Implications – but not "China Has Caught Up"
Jan 30
Steve Newman
19
1
Are We on the Brink of AGI?
A Tale of Two Timelines
Jan 6
Steve Newman
49
4
The Important Thing About AGI is the Impact, Not the Name
Reality Doesn't Care How We Interpret the Words "General Intelligence"
Jan 3
Steve Newman
18
2
December 2024
LLMs Fight With Both Hands Tied Behind Their Back
We use tools large and small for everything we do; LLMs mostly can't (yet)
Dec 27, 2024
Steve Newman
20
4
The Black Spatula Project: Day Five
Off to a Roaring Start
Dec 24, 2024
Steve Newman
8
9
The Black Spatula Project
Fixing flawed scientific papers, 5000 tokens at a time
Dec 18, 2024
Steve Newman
44
8
The Future Is Already Here, It’s Just Not Evenly Distributed
You Can Awe Some of the People Some of the Time
Dec 16, 2024
Steve Newman
13
