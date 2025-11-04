Second Thoughts

Andrei
6d

>There are (disputed) reports that AI tools are already writing 90% of code at one frontier AI developer

This may be completely true and in same time lead to zero productivity gains. Very often, it simply means that people, instead of programming in a programming language, start "programming" in prompts.

In my experience, AI writes more than 90 percent of my code when it is simply because almost all the typing is automated by my AI IDE(cursor). But this didn't speed up my work at all, because writing code is a small part of it

Herbie Bradley
Herbie Bradley
7d

My experience doing LLM research is that the average research project is of roughly 3-4 months in duration, and even major projects are rarely >9 months (except well known examples like GPT-4, o1, etc, which are a little longer (but even those are highly decomposable)). In fact, I think AI research as currently practiced by industry labs is *unusually easier to automate* relative to fully automating software engineering.

So overall while I think you could be correct about the SWE trend, I currently think it will be possible to automate medium size research projects by 2028, that a team of 2-3 researchers in an industry lab might be assigned today for 3-6 months. And it's hard to see how the cost would not be competitive given that AI research talent is so scarce.

