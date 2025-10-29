Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Dietterich's avatar
Tom Dietterich
4d

Was there much discussion of the addictive power of chatbots? Businesses naturally love technologies that addict their customers, and governments tend to be the institutions that intervene to prevent this. This will mean outlawing certain kinds of relationships between people and chatbots. It could be that the only way to enforce that would be to outlaw "open topic" chatbots entirely. It strikes me that this form of "alignment" should be the top priority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Patrick Jordan Anderson's avatar
Patrick Jordan Anderson
3d

Very interesting write-up. Thanks for sharing all this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture