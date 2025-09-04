Second Thoughts

Marginal Gains
I'm thinking more and more about the progress made in the last year, and I believe we are expecting too much from general-purpose models. Most real-world tasks don’t need broad intelligence; they need focused competence. In most cases, it is like bringing the firehouse to water a houseplant: too much pressure, not enough control. General-purpose LLMs often feel like an over-engineered solution to most practical problems. We should build small, specialized models for specific domains and let a general model handle orchestration only when cross-domain reasoning is required.

- Use specialists for perception, parsing, and domain-specific decision-making with clear, structured state and verifiable constraints.

- Wrap them with simple verifiers and uncertainty checks to ensure reliability, and escalate to humans when needed.

- Reserve general models for coordination, open-ended dialogue, and genuinely multi-domain problems.

This systems approach—specialists for depth, a generalist for glue—delivers better performance, lower cost, and higher trust than forcing a single general model to do everything.

Allison
Fascinating run down. Also highlights the giant gap between ‘all the AI will replace you corporate hypsters’ and the reality of real world decision making. Do the CEO’s really think humans are this ineffective?

