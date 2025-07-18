Second Thoughts

Arvind Narayanan's avatar
Arvind Narayanan
17h

Thanks for sharing my post about radiology. Just to clarify, are your hypotheses in addition to the one I proposed (the hard parts are the boundaries between tasks) or are you saying that that hypothesis does not seem plausible to you? Cheers.

Tex Pasley's avatar
Tex Pasley
5h

>"Perhaps I’m missing something, or perhaps the AI industry is just focusing much harder on coding tools than medical paperwork."

I think this explains much of what's going on. From my experience as a lawyer who codes and works freelance for legal tech startups, actual familiarity with the problems lawyers face (that can be solved by AI) is rare in the industry. Ultimately, you need to make something that people will pay for, and that requires tons of work downstream of the LLM itself. So good product-market fit, etc., but also understanding relevant workflows, benchmarks, etc. for that industry to make sure the LLM is orchestrated correctly and that outputs are trustworthy and reliable.

It happens that the domain most coders understand is...coding. So I'm not surprised that this is where most of the action is in the first wave of LLM apps. I don't think this is a reflection of market-driven behavior so much as it is feedback in the networks of people actually building these tools.

