Second Thoughts

Mehrdad Safaei
14h

I enjoyed reading it, wanna share that

A U.S. Department of the Treasury report states that personal auto insurance premiums in 2023 were about USD 318 billion (i.e. ~35.8% of the U.S. property & casualty insurance market). ￼

• Another source (AgencyChecklists) puts U.S. direct premiums written for private passenger auto in 2024 at USD 344.11 billion ￼

