Second Thoughts

Dario Calia
5d

First, thank you, Steve, as Abhay Ghatpande suggested, for this high-quality post, which provides a balanced and objective review of the study.

One of the striking elements is that developers consistently overestimate AI's impact on their productivity by nearly 40 percentage points (from a -19% actual to a +20% perceived increase), highlighting that subjective productivity assessments in the AI era may be fundamentally unreliable without objective measurements. With all the possible biases at play, this is not surprising and reminded me of some of the insights from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thinking,_Fast_and_Slow by https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Kahneman

It also helps reinforce the importance of measuring ROI for both objective and subjective metrics to understand the benefit and impact of AI that organizations leverage.

Sean Trott
5d

Very interesting study and great post!

I was surprised by the headline result, but the explanation does make sense and tracks with my own experience. I find ChatGPT pretty useful for coding, but: 1) I’m not a professional software engineer, my coding is for scientific research; and 2) it’s most useful when I’m trying to learn something new. I’ve definitely wasted time trying to get ChatGPT to do something that I could’ve done myself. (I’d say it’s analogous in those situations to just kind of brute forcing various changes in the code and seeing what works.)

