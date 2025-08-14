Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam Atman's avatar
Sam Atman
Aug 14

It takes about fifteen years for a human to learn to drive a car. We do not let week-old infants get behind the wheel, as we would if a few hundred hours was accurate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Steve Newman and others
Siebe Rozendal's avatar
Siebe Rozendal
Aug 16

Great list of questions. I agree that the distance to AGI is large. But a major point of people who believe in short timelines is that they expect (or take into account the possibility) of recursive self-improvement. That would be a good topic for additional questions :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture