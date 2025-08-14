Quick reminder that the regular application deadline for The Curve is next Friday, August 22nd! In case you missed it: on October 3-5, in Berkeley, we’ll bring together ~250 folks with a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives for productive discussions on the big, contentious questions in AI. Featuring Jack Clark, Jason Kwon, Randi Weingarten, Dean Ball, Helen Toner, and many more great speakers! If you’d like to join us, fill out this form.

Amidst the unrelenting tumult of AI news, it’s easy to lose track of the bigger picture. Here are some ideas that have been developing quietly in the back of my head, about the path from here to AGI.

I drafted this post a couple of weeks ago. The subsequent launch of GPT-5 didn’t lead me to make any changes. That says something about how uneventful GPT-5 is.



Current AIs aren’t AGI. But I don’t know why.



I mean, I have thoughts. I talk about missing functions like “memory” and “continuous learning”, and possibly “judgement” and “insight”. But these are all debatable; for instance, ChatGPT has a form of memory. The honest answer is: I dunno what’s missing, but something is, because there are a lot of things AI still can’t do. Even if it’s getting harder and harder to articulate exactly what those things are.



Prior to GPT-5, ChatGPT users had to tell the chatbot whether to think hard about a problem (by selecting a “reasoning” model like o3), or just give a direct answer. One of the biggest changes in GPT-5 is that the system decides for itself whether a question calls for “thinking hard”. And, according to many reports, it often gets this wrong. In other words, current cutting-edge AIs can solve Ph.D-level math and science problems, but can’t reliably decide which questions deserve thinking about before answering.



(OK, I lied: GPT-5 didn’t lead me to change any of my previously written points, but it did prompt me to add this one.)



Often, when embarking on a large software project, I can’t see how it’ll come together. The task may be too complex to wrap my head around, or there may be conflicting requirements that seem difficult to reconcile. Sometimes this eventually leads to an “aha” moment, when I find a clever reframing that changes the problem from confusing and intractable to straightforward and tractable. Other times I just grind away and grind away until there’s nothing left to do.



The latter cases, with no aha moment, are disconcerting. Lacking a specific moment when the difficulty was overcome, I find myself questioning whether I have in fact overcome it. I worry that I’ve missed something important – that I’ve built something in the my workshop that will never fit out the door, or an airplane that’s too heavy to fly. Sometimes this does in fact turn out to be the case; other times everything is fine.



Will the journey from here to AGI feature “aha” moments? Or will it be a long slow grind, and when we get to the end and look back to see what the key insights were, we won’t be able to find any?



Back in the 80s and 90s, I used to attend SIGGRAPH, the annual computer graphics conference. The highlight of the week was always the film show, a two-hour showcase demonstrating the latest techniques. It was a mix of academic work and special-effects clips from unreleased Hollywood movies.



Every year, the videos would include some important component that had been missing the year before. Shadows! Diffuse lighting! Interaction of light with texture! I’d gaze upon the adventurer bathed in flickering torchlight, and marvel at how real it looked. Then the next year I’d laugh at how cartoonish that adventurer’s hair had been, after watching a new algorithm that simulated the way hair flows when people move. In the late 80’s I would have thought this looked sooooo real I think AI is a little like that: we’re so (legitimately!) impressed by each new model that we can’t see what it lacks… until an even-better model comes along. As I said when I first started blogging about AI: as we progress toward an answer to the question “can a machine be intelligent?”, we are learning as much about the question as we are about the answer.



(Case in point: in the press briefing for the GPT-5 launch, Sam Altman said that we’ll have AGI when AIs get continuous learning. I’ve never heard him point to that particular gap before.)



Moravec's paradox states that, in AI, “the hard problems are easy and the easy problems are hard” – meaning that the most difficult things to teach an AI are the things that come most naturally to people. However, we are often surprised by which things turn out to be easy or hard. You might think running is easy, until you see a cheetah do real running.



The accepted explanation for Moravec’s paradox is that some things seem easy to us, because evolution has optimized us to be good at those things, and it’s hard for clumsy human designs to outdo evolution. Evolution didn’t optimize us for multiplying large numbers or shifting gigantic piles of dirt, and so crude constructions such as calculators and bulldozers easily outperform us.



With that in mind: evolution would laugh if it saw how crude our algorithms are for training neural networks.



Evolution’s grin might fade a bit when it sees how much sheer scale (of computing capacity and data) we can devote to training a single model. A child’s intellectual development is driven by processes far more sophisticated than our procedures for training AIs, but that child has access to only a tiny fraction as much data.

