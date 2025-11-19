Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Connor Clark Lindh's avatar
Connor Clark Lindh
2d

This is so interesting and thank you for balancing your post with both the opportunity/appeal and the obvious weaknesses and gaps. Balanced writing about AI is especially hard.

I kept thinking about my past experiences rolling out/being involved in rollouts of citizen development, workflow automation, data platforms and devops, etc...

There is always this appeal to putting ever more effort into productivity and improvement. And it looks oh so appealing. The process gets faster, simpler and you feel like you aren't doing the monkey work and are 'super smart'.

Yet it can also quickly become a trap and an excuse to avoid relooking entirely at what you are doing. It could turn out that the best thing is to do nothing at all, but someone caught up in the cycle of ever more efficiency doesn't see that. Everything becomes an optimisation problem to solve.

Like the product team that has one-click deployment, modular, terraform architecture, automated testing and top-notch code quality but no users and no revenue...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian Pytlarz's avatar
Ian Pytlarz
1d

Excellent piece. I've been doing so much thinking on this topic for the past month or two, as I had the same thing happen to me. I haven't gone to the self-improvement extremes these folks have, but my actual coding work is going at least 3-4x faster than it was just weeks ago.

I think you correctly captured what has so plagued my mind the past few weeks and that is the descriptor of 'exhausting'. Allowing the AI to do all of the work that I would normally call 'podcast work' ie relatively easy for you, task-oriented work - leaves you with nothing but the higher-functioning work. We didn't evolve to make hard prudential decisions all day long, we evolved as hunter-gatherers who could go do tasks and turn their higher functioning off for long periods of time. It has left me often feeling like I could be doing more, but also that I am exhausted of making smart decisions about what to create next - I've never had to do that at such a high pace because it was never possible to do the rest of it so quickly.

For some people, going that route may be the way. But it definitely isn't possible for everyone to work like that, and it probably isn't desirable either. I wonder if we're on the verge of another labor revolution that could take us from a standard 8-hour workday with 5-day workweek to something less or just different that is better suited to this style of work. But given it is only truly viable (at least for now) for information-heavy jobs, that benefit would be highly uneven in society. What would that mean? Does that make it impossible?

I hope you keep writing about this subject, because I am extremely interested in seeing it discussed more. Thanks for writing it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Newman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture