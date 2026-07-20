Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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Sacred Chicken's avatar
Sacred Chicken
5dEdited

Great article, but the headline, "Anecdotes Everywhere, Evidence Almost Nowhere" is slightly flawed. Anecdotes are evidence, and they are particularly important in situations like this, where there is rapid change. You've correctly made the point at the end of the post that we can't wait for the evidence to be clear.

The Covid comparison is good in this regards. My background is in risk, and I found the "no evidence" mindset that was so common in the public discourse to be extremely stupid. I know you're not actually making that mistake; I just want to push back on the normalisation of the idea that anecdotes aren't evidence.

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Oliver Sourbut's avatar
Oliver Sourbut
4d

I realise that the whole tone of this article is 'remain uncertain, evidence is patchy' but I think you should take care relegating things like the vagueness of the 'economic growth' study/studies to footnotes! It's practically misinformation at this point.

Another uncertainty I have is around how fungible AI investment is, counterfactually. It seems like many growth stocks went down alongside AI stocks going up, presumably because growth investors rotated out. Same might go for other kinds of investment. So the connotation that AI investment is counterfactually driving growth isn't necessarily supported. I haven't seen anyone else making that point. It seems compelling to me. But I'm not an economist!

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