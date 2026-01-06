Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Against Moloch's avatar
Against Moloch
4d

100% agree that for people who are good at products, the plummeting cost of creating custom software is a game changer. I'm writing this comment inside the custom bookmark manager I wrote because I wanted features that aren't available in any commercial product, and all of a sudden, making my own high-end app just isn't that hard.

I do wonder, though, how useful that will be for non-technical people. I've had so many times when a user came to me with a pain point (which was usually valid) and a proposed solution (which was almost always wrong). I suspect it's easier to solve the "make any software you want" problem than the "designing products is hard" problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Newman
Derek's avatar
Derek
4d

I love that you created a personal app to work around some of Gmail's limitations. What did you use to wire the app up to Google? Does this work with a personal account, or does it have to be Workspace?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Steve Newman
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture