Second Thoughts

Neural Foundry
7d

This really nails it. The factory analogy is brillant - we're literally still building software like it's the steam era. I've been working on some internal tools at work and realized we spent 6 months on features nobody uses while the one thing everyone actually needs takes 2 weeks with Claude. The whole "simplicity breeds simplicity" thing is so true once you stop trying to please everyone.

Harlan Harris
3d

This is great -- but as I think about the domain I mostly work in -- web sites for e-commerce -- it's unclear if the analogy holds. A company that's trying to sell things still has just one web site, showing its products. (Or, in the case of a marketplace, its sellers' products.) What would it even mean to be bespoke, simple software in that context?

The current trends in e-commerce seem to be "agentic" -- e.g., https://blog.google/innovation-and-ai/infrastructure-and-cloud/google-cloud/nrf-2026/ . Instead of searching a web site to find shoes, you interact with an AI agent that more-or-less simulates a sales person. "I'm looking for sneakers similar to the ones I'm wearing now, but wider and a little bit flashier", or whatever.

But that's not custom software, in the sense that this article postulates. So what would be?

1 reply by Steve Newman
