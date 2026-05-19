Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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blake harper's avatar
blake harper
4dEdited

Good essay, looking forward to future ones. Three objections to your argument here — curious for your thoughts.

1/ on RSI — you suggest this may be happening, but what leads you to believe this? Section 9.1.3 of GPT 5.5’s system card is remarkably candid that they’re seeing effectively none of this — which is a striking admission if part of their valuation is premised on the inevitability of takeoff. Ie “Trust me, we have to run in the red because we have to get to RSI first!”

2/ on China — you don’t cover the price and margin compression dynamics that open source which is “good enough” create for frontier labs. If I can get sonnet-level performance out of deepseek v4 for pennies on the dollar per 1M output tokens compared to frontier labs, why would I pay extra if all I really need is sonnet-level performance? Good enough is good enough, for what I expect will be the vast majority of consumer and enterprise workloads (basic text summarization and retrieval stuff). There are really diminishing marginal returns to frontier performance unless you believe they’re getting closer to takeoff. China’s play (IMO the smart one) is to just structurally undercut US frontier lab margins, ushering in the next winter and then claiming dominance. But they don’t believe in AGI, so that’s not their goal.

3/ On rates of improvement — a lot of this seems premised on either 1 or 2 not being a structurally-persistent issue. But even if continued linear improvement WERE possible, giving diminishing marginal returns, why would investors front the capital required to fund increasingly-less profitable training runs? Even if there’s more low-hanging fruit to pluck, why should we assume there will be private appetite to pluck it?

Finally — as someone who has led private companies I’m sure you’re familiar with the importance of messaging discipline in the road to IPO or acquisition. So wouldn’t you agree that it’s a little suspicious for both OpenAI and Anthropic to publicly claim they’ll void any insider share selling in forward contracts or SPVs? Like, what’re they so afraid of here? Why feel compelled to make this announcement at all? Unless insiders and their creditors systematically believe these companies are overvalued and see the unit economics writing on the wall. OpenAI is trading at a discount in secondary markets already and MSFT is almost certainly going to programmatically trim their ~30% stake. How does all this not spell trouble?

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gregvp's avatar
gregvp
4dEdited

Some kind of quantitative estimate of the effects on the effective pool of cognitive labour would be good.

If an H100 equivalent (part of a cluster running the latest public models) has roughly the cognitive capability of a junior engineer, and the capacity of ten of them (runs 5x as fast, for twice as long per day), then 16M H100e is a workforce increment of 160M CS grads. Next year that could be 1600M. But that "10x a CS grad" figure could be 100x too large or 10x too small, I don't know. (And I know I don't know enough to estimate it.)

(Of course over 90% of capacity is currently used for training next-gen models rather than inference, but the principle holds.)

Riffing off Dario's "country of geniuses in a data center": barring disasters, the early visible effects of AI will come from a continent of college grads in a thousand data centers. How big is that continent? Australia (30M people) or Asia (5,000M people)?

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