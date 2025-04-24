Second Thoughts

SorenJ
Apr 24

1. AI labs do a lot of software engineering specifically devoted to making AI

2. AI labs can use their own data about the software engineering for AI to train their AI model

3. Therefore, we can expect AI systems to get much better at AI-software-development *specifically* quite fast

4. Once you have an AI which is good at AI software development, this lets you use that AI to make other AI for different areas faster

5. ...

6. Intelligence explosion

.... And so on. That's the basic idea in the forecast AI-2027. Will it end up being true? Who knows, but something like this seems at least plausible.

Jim
May 3

Thanks.

