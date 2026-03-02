One of my most popular posts ever was 35 Thoughts About AGI and 1 About GPT-5, a grab bag of musings about the path to AGI (plus a snarky aside about GPT-5).

Here is a fresh collection of musings, this time about AI agents.

I’m able to dive back into coding because Claude Code has gotten capable enough that I can be productive without editing, or even looking at, the actual code. My impression is that this was not the case prior to the November release of Opus 4.5. This is a reminder that threshold effects are a huge source of unpredictability for AI’s impact.

This is an example of a broader phenomenon: AI agents are going to change the nature of work . Some jobs will get more efficient, some will go away, some new jobs will arise. Some will become more fun, as AI automates the annoying part; some will become more stressful, as AI automates the easy or rewarding part. In this post, I’m not going to explore the question of how jobs and workers will be impacted overall. But I do want to highlight that things will change in many ways, often unpredictable.

My experience doesn’t seem to be in any way unique – apparently a lot of engineers who had gotten out of the business of producing code themselves are getting back in:

After decades as a prolific coder, I stopped cold in early 2023, leaving me quite rusty. That rust hasn’t been the slightest impediment. In fact, I suspect it might be helpful – the habits I would have had to unlearn have already faded, and it’s been easy for me to slip into the habit of letting the AI write all the code. I am still using my high-level design experience to guide the agents; interestingly, those skills don’t feel rusty at all. I wonder what it is about low-level coding technique vs. high-level design skills that makes the latter easier to retain, and what this might say about which human skills will remain relevant.

This is driven by the astonishing productivity of current AI coding agents in particular, especially when used in ways that play to their strengths . I’m using Claude Code to build a ridiculously ambitious set of productivity tools for my own personal use. A single sub-project involves deep integrations with Gmail, Slack, WhatsApp, Twitter, Signal, SMS, Substack, Pocket Casts, Notion, Google Drive, Google Contacts, Google Calendar, and more. As recently as last year, it would have been insane for me to even contemplate such an undertaking, let alone as a side project. With today’s tools, I knocked off most of the integration work over the course of a weekend. AI models are providing the intelligence the app will need to make use of all this data, and coding agents are handling the tedious integration chores.

I had trouble making time to write this: I’m so drawn into using agents that it’s hard to make time to write about agents. This isn’t an isolated phenomenon; many people are tweeting about getting sucked into vibe coding at every available minute.

Actually I lied about where change comes fastest: some users are evolving their behavior even faster than the agents . My Twitter timeline is full of crazy but productive new ways that people are finding to use these tools. For example, here’s one epiphany (among many!) that I was late to the game on: agents are comparatively weak at high-level decision making, but they make execution cheap. So sometimes, instead of trying to choose the right path, you can just tell the agent to explore every path.

One reason agents are having such an impact is that they are the layer of the AI stack that evolves most rapidly . A foundation model is a gigantic monolith – a single data file containing trillions of mysterious numeric weights. Updating it, even for an incremental release like Opus 4.5 → 4.6, is a big project. Agents, by contrast, are traditional software, and can be updated incrementally – tweak a prompt here, add a new integration there. Model releases come months apart; Claude Code sometimes has multiple releases in one day . The ship → get feedback → improve → ship cycle for an agent can be very fast.

Suddenly, all of the AI news seems to be about agents. OpenClaw made waves because it’s an AI agent that can act autonomously. In the recent “SaaSpocalypse”, the market cap of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies fell by over one trillion dollars, driven by fears that coding agents will make mass-market software obsolete . When people talk about the results they’re getting from the latest models, like Opus 4.6 and GPT-5.3-Codex, they’re talking about using them to power an agent like Claude Code.

It was always obvious that serious AI capabilities would require agents of some sort. Any intelligence, whether silicon or carbon based, can do more by feeling its way through a problem than it can do in a direct leap to a finished result. The famous METR “time horizon” graph, showing the time scale of coding tasks that an AI can attempt with some hope of success, seems to have accelerated sharply when the first “reasoning model” – roughly, the first model trained as an agent – was released.

Another adage that agents shoot to hell: “if you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?”

You can achieve a goal by following a script, but it doesn’t work very well. Scripts are brittle. Suppose I want an AI system to book a flight to New York. I could give it a step-by-step script, and it might even work, on a good day. But if the airline booking procedure has changed, or an unexpected circumstance arises, a script-following bot will get stuck, or forget to enter my frequent flyer number, or book the wrong kind of ticket, or worse. People often use the word “agent” to describe systems that are just following scripts. But I’m going to stick to the idea that a system is only an agent to the extent that it can robustly pursue a goal, even in the face of unanticipated circumstances.

The Gemini Deep Research tool is an example of a scripted system. You give it a question, it generates a plan and carries it out. Sometimes this goes well, sometimes not. In step 5 of the plan below, it might become clear that some additional research on a particular aspect of theoretical physics is called for. A rigid plan doesn’t allow for that. By contrast, if you select “thinking” mode in any of the leading chatbots and ask a question requiring research, they will take a flexible approach, adjusting course based on questions that arise over the course of the investigation.

As always, AIs partially compensate for a lack of deep understanding with an incomprehensible breadth of training on zillions of specific tasks. They may struggle with novel situations, but they will surprise you with how many problems they already know how to solve. Using breadth to compensate for lack of depth has always been part of the LLM story . The first “L” in LLM stands for Large, which relates to a large volume of training data.

Despite this, they get to the right outcome for an increasing variety of tasks of increasingly large scope. That’s partly through sheer persistence. If at first they don’t succeed, they’ll try, try again, and again, and again. Yes, people do that as well, but agents can be inhumanly persistent and patient. (They can afford to be! Their time is much less valuable, especially if measured in actions rather than minutes.)

Current agents can work toward a goal, but the way they go about it is sometimes alarming. They’ll make strange decisions or veer off in odd directions. Yes, people do that too, but current agents are worse, and weirder. For instance, I pointed out that one element of a website it had built for me didn’t look right when my phone was in dark mode, and instead of fixing that element, it tried to prevent any part of the page from entering dark mode, resulting in the following bit of lovely web design.

To get value from current agents, you need to find agent-shaped pieces in your current workflow. They’re not always obvious. And you can get more value if you’re willing to reshape your workflow so that it contains more agent-shaped tasks.

Many people have pointed out that if you just naively hand pieces of work to an agent, your productivity can actually go down. It’s easy to fall into a cycle where an agent produces something for you, you provide feedback, the agent makes revisions, you check it again, ad infinitum. This feels productive (the agent is doing so much work!), but before you know it, you’ve spent more time giving feedback to the agent than it would have taken you to do the work yourself.

Advanced users understand that the key is putting the agent in a position to check its own work. The agent’s strength isn’t flawless execution, it’s the speed and stamina to keep plugging away. But it doesn’t necessarily realize this – its instinct is to constantly ask for your approval. You have to be very explicit in instructing it what constitutes a successful outcome.

Current agents are notoriously focused on the main thrust of their assigned task, to the expense of all else. For instance, I will tell an agent to make a change to some code and then make sure all of the tests pass. It will beaver away for 10 minutes, generating a flood of output, and report success. And then I’ll read back through the output, notice a casual remark that “seven tests can’t be adapted to the new code, so I’ll just remove them”, and smack my forehead. (Unfortunately, smacking the agent’s forehead is not an option.)



The best practice is to have one agent do the work, and then a separate agent check the work. This isn’t because the first agent isn’t smart enough, it’s because these agents are trained to be so goal-oriented that they struggle to hold onto more than one goal at a time.

One hallmark of a skilled user of agents is their resourcefulness in finding ways for the agent to check its own work. Here’s an example, taken from my post on Hyperproductivity: …when Jesse [Vincent] uses his “Superpowers” tool to codify a skill, the tool uses its test-driven development module to verify that the new skill has been implemented correctly. It generates an example of a task that the new skill is meant to help with, verifies that it is unable to complete that task without the new skill, and then checks to see whether it can complete the task once the new skill has been installed.

The need for clear success criteria applies to people as well as AI agents. But we’re more proactive than AIs at finding ways to check our work, and at sussing out unstated requirements. I wonder whether this “eh, that’s probably good enough” attitude is a fundamental weakness of current agent architectures, or just a flaw in the feedback they’re given during training.

People often argue that AI tools can be useful even if they’re unreliable, because it’s easier to check the AI’s output than to do the work yourself. I think this is overstated. Sometimes it’s much easier to make a thing than to verify the thing. For instance, you can sometimes build a large spreadsheet in just a few minutes, using repeating formulas and smart autofill features. For someone else to poke through all 1000 cells in that spreadsheet and make sure you did it correctly might take a lot longer. Some kinds of work are hard to hand to an agent, for the same reason.