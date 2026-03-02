Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sergio Diaz's avatar
Sergio Diaz
3d

Fantastic post!

Reply
Share
Sacked by Tamerlane's avatar
Sacked by Tamerlane
5d

I can't wait to lose my job, then subsequently get killed or coerced into becoming a cyborg. Absolutely peak

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Newman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture