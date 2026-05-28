Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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1123581321's avatar
1123581321
3d

Thank you for writing this. It’s frankly bizarre to read much of “AI will kill everyone instantly” stuff written by people who apparently never worked in a lab. Or a fab. Or a machine shop.

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Jessie Mannisto's avatar
Jessie Mannisto
May 28

This is what keeps me reasonably calm and even optimistic—and riding the DC Metro regularly. Thanks, Abi!

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