Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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Jacob's avatar
Jacob
5d

Can absolutely confirm on the pipetting thing. It's a bit like driving. When you can drive it seems very natural. Very few people are able to drive confidently and accurately and consistently after their first leason/hour of experience.

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MadeAi's avatar
MadeAi
4d

Really resonates. AI can give you the steps, but not the instinct that comes from actually doing the work.

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