Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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Vince's avatar
Vince
Apr 8

Glad you're looking at this, Abi. This always seemed to be a strange fear for people to be constantly mentioning. It presupposes that the pre-AI bottleneck for mass bioweapon deployment was the molecular design, which just never passed the smell test.

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MD
Apr 9

Looks like the same topic (broadly) as this, if anybody is interested in a more biology-centric view: https://www.owlposting.com/p/reasons-to-be-pessimistic-and-optimistic

(no connection to the author, just a reader)

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