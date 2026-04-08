When people discuss potential risks from advanced AI, the list usually includes bioweapons. The idea is that a rogue actor, or possibly a misaligned AI, might use AI tools to help synthesize and release anything from anthrax to a civilization-ending supervirus. To shed more light on this risk, Golden Gate Institute for AI’s Abi Olvera interviewed biosecurity professionals with decades of hands-on experience in laboratories. What she learned was more reassuring than headlines suggest: bioweapons are genuinely difficult to make, and near-term developments in AI may not change that as much as you might think. This is part one of her four-part series explaining why; the remaining installments will appear here at Second Thoughts in the coming weeks.

Bioweapons are rarely used.

One reason is that they’re hard to make. Another reason is that they’re bad weapons.

You can’t time them – a virus spreads on its own schedule. You can’t aim them – a virus spreads uncontrollably. Protecting your own people from a virus requires tipping your hand – a vaccination program is hard to hide.

People who want to cause harm still follow a cost-benefit logic. They try to pick the tool most likely to achieve their goal. For almost any real-world objective, that tool is a bomb, a gun, a chemical weapon, or a cyberattack. These are cheaper, faster to create, easier to deploy, more controllable, and more predictable than a bioweapon.

This cost-benefit logic is well-studied in military strategy, but less well recognized in current discussions of bioweapon risks from AI. That gap is important. AI risk researchers and biosecurity practitioners are both worried about bioweapons, but they’re working from different starting points. AI researchers focus on ways AI could help with bioweapon construction. Biosecurity practitioners focus on the most critical limiting factors for bioweapon creation.

This series focuses on the practitioner’s view. It draws on conversations with biosecurity professionals with decades of hands-on laboratory experience. The series’ four essays cover four questions: Why are bioweapons rare? How much laboratory skill do the necessary processes actually require? Where in the production chain does AI help and where doesn’t it? Why does the biosecurity discourse underplay the factors that make successful bioweapons so rare?

These are the factors that practitioners say make bioweapons rare:

Additional notes regarding “Access”: the estimate of how many people have access to facilities is back-of-the-envelope. Additionally, lab work is not the only route to pathogens.

AI does lower some barriers. Large language models can make some steps of bioweapon creation easier and cheaper, such as deciphering research on how to culture cells or disperse pathogens. AI biodesign tools reduce the expertise required to design modifications to a virus’s genome. AI can also help with steps that have nothing to do with biology, such as knowing which international shipping routes to use when buying supplies to avoid regulatory oversight and customs inspections. It can help actors improve their planning and coordination skills.

However, all the operational and planning capacities provided by AI are also making it easier to launch bombs, chemical weapons, and cyberattacks. AI doesn’t yet significantly change the calculus for someone wanting to cause harm.

This doesn’t mean we should be complacent. New technologies can shift the math.

Pathogens targeting genetic traits like ancestry or sex could, if ever feasible, make bioweapons more attractive to certain actors. New kinds of actors could emerge. For instance, people deeply destabilized by large economic shifts could mean a larger supply of disgruntled people interested in bioweapons. Robotics and automated laboratories could reduce the level of competence required for success.

Accurately assessing these future risks depends on a clear understanding of the present. The people who understand these risks best aren’t the ones writing about them publicly. Most of them work in laboratories, government agencies, or the national security world. Advocacy and policy organizations fill that gap, though their incentives push them toward focusing on worst-case scenarios. That’s a big reason public discourse treats AI-enabled bioweapons as more imminent and accessible than practitioners do.

The next installment in this four-part series examines tacit knowledge: the gap between written protocols and real-world lab work, and how that limits AI’s potential to actually help someone build a bioweapon.

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Thanks to Steve Newman, Taren Stinebrickner-Kauffman, Mike Montague, Matt Sharkey, Gigi Gronvall, and David Manheim for suggestions and feedback.