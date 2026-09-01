Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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Brett's avatar
Brett
20h

Very good piece!

1. One other element I'd add about our hands is that they're capable of self-repair from accumulated damage and wear-and-tear. Robot hands can not do that - they might struggle to survive with acceptable functionality at a cost-effective rate, especially if they're extremely complex to try and make them match human capabilities.

2. I didn't know about the overheating thing. That's brutal - if it generates a lot of noise, people aren't going to have those things running around in the house anymore than you'd tolerate a vacuum constantly being on at all times within 10 feet of you.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

Great article! Very comprehensive, it will make a good checklist to look back at.

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