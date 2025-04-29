Second Thoughts

Vin Bhalerao
May 1Edited

Excellent comprehensive summary. Great read.

Some of your readers may find my article useful: "How AI will reorganize society" (written 3 years ago and still rings true):

https://medium.com/@vinbhalerao/how-ai-will-reorganize-society-a12db16a9a66

Uncertain Eric
May 1

All of this should have been front-page political discourse for the past year. Every candidate. Every debate. But no one knows how to talk about it—because almost everyone has their head in the sand.

The truth is, the middle class functions as a semi-meritocratic pseudo universal basic income, and it's already being dismantled by white-collar automation. What’s happening to tech is just the leading edge. Every sector that uses a computer will follow.

People worry about ChatGPT taking their jobs. But it won’t be a chatbot. It’ll be API integration into SaaS platforms—quiet, systemic, and invisible. The real threat is the Software-as-a-Service to Employee-as-a-Service paradigm shift. It will hollow out entire regions, industries, and economic identities—fast.

And the kicker? Bots don’t pay taxes.

