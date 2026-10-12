Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

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Bruce Lambert's avatar
Bruce Lambert
Oct 12

"In the spirit of total transparency and ethical uprightness, we shall keep all our comments anonymous." Nothing captures the hypocrisy of the AI safety movement in the big labs better than this. It also contributes to the very low perceived credibility of AI scientists and safety activists among the general public. The very idea that people who are calling for accountability are unwilling to be accountable for their own words is just mind-boggling.

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Ben Mathes's avatar
Ben Mathes
Oct 13

I am very interested in the cluster in the bottom right that said AI industry bubble would *never* cause a 20% market crash. The telecom crash of 2001 saw ~40% drops so that cluster is not people saying there will never be a crash _that large_, but that there will never be a crash at all.

I.e. these crowd has about 50% of people that truly think It's Different This Time.

I consider that an interesting proxy for people who are not empiricists, and ultimately unwise (if very intelligent) at this event. Same epistemic mistakes as Leopold over at Situational Awareness.

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