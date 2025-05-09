Second Thoughts

Second Thoughts

Jack Armstrong's avatar
Jack Armstrong
2d

As one who participated in the Arpanet project in the 1960's and have watched what the Internet has done for and to humanity for 50 years now, I consider this effort supremely important. Will follow and encourage others to track and participate.

Paul Millerd
5d

Sounds great. I can’t figure out what anyone is talking about half the time 😂

